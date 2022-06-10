Sei Investments Co. Sells 239,588 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 239,588 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $66,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.97.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.74 and a 200 day moving average of $109.79. The stock has a market cap of $297.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

