Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,306 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,452,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,306 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.55% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $79,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 32,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,836,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.09 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

