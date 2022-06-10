Seigniorage Shares Hits 24-Hour Volume of $24,557.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $152,442.95 and approximately $24,557.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.93 or 0.00335036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 539.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00032840 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.61 or 0.00433572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

