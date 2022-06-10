Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $1.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $73.90 and a 12-month high of $94.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

