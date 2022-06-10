Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) SVP Shannon M. Votava Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ST stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $42.67 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 232,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 59,402 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 74.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,583,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,501,000 after purchasing an additional 678,142 shares during the last quarter. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 25.0% during the first quarter. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp now owns 85,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 30.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 78.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ST. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

