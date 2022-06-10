Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.06% of Daqo New Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 117,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DQ shares. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.85.

NYSE:DQ opened at $60.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

