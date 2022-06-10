Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.32 Million Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,844 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 77,766 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $65.28 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average is $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.57) to GBX 2,300 ($28.82) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.83) to GBX 2,400 ($30.08) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,467.52.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

