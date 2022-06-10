Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.32 Million Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,844 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 77,766 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $65.28 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average is $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.