Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,956 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 184,286.2% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 387,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 387,001 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Antero Resources by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $46.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 3.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $786.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,027,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,704,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price objective on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.59.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

