Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,964,000 after buying an additional 342,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,002,000 after buying an additional 297,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,478,000 after buying an additional 337,859 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after buying an additional 4,977,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,224,000 after buying an additional 1,184,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAST. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.