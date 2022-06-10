Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELY opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651,821 shares in the company, valued at $13,564,395.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

