Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,629,000 after purchasing an additional 159,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,287,000 after acquiring an additional 115,189 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,187,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,104,267,000 after acquiring an additional 82,818 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $318.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.33.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

