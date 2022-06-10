Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 111,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAZR. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,265 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,341,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,508,000 after buying an additional 997,078 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,730,000 after buying an additional 724,816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $11,138,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 171.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after buying an additional 555,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 188,172 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 330,000 shares of company stock worth $3,122,700. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.85, a current ratio of 16.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 747.76% and a negative return on equity of 73.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

