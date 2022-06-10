Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 67,621 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,621 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.17% of Aurora Cannabis worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACB opened at $1.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.60 to C$3.90 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.23.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

