Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 76,843 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,843 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.19.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $38.85 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

