Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 82,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOOD. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $882,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $2,390,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $1,650,000. Finally, LSP Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,363.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,262,013 shares in the company, valued at $12,796,811.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $269,907.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,147.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,992.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

