SFG Wealth Management LLC. Buys New Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,681.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22.

