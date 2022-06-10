SFG Wealth Management LLC. Purchases New Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £115 ($144.11) to £120 ($150.38) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($131.58) to £115 ($144.11) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.44. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

