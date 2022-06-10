Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Receives GBX 659.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 659.17 ($8.26).

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHB. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.02) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.09) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

LON:SHB opened at GBX 581.50 ($7.29) on Tuesday. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 528 ($6.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 668.50 ($8.38). The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 5.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 590.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 600.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.06%.

About Shaftesbury (Get Rating)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.