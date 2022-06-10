SHAKE 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $43,296.00 (SHAKE)

SHAKE (SHAKE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One SHAKE coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,552.82 or 0.04024030 BTC on exchanges. SHAKE has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $43,296.00 worth of SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHAKE has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.93 or 0.00335036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 539.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00032840 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.61 or 0.00433572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SHAKE Coin Profile

SHAKE’s total supply is 581 coins. SHAKE’s official website is spaceswap.app . SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

