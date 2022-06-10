Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.92.

SCL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

TSE SCL traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$6.55. 146,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,875. The company has a market cap of C$461.79 million and a PE ratio of -6.49. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$4.24 and a 12 month high of C$6.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$267.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$242.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Shawcor will post 0.6280763 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

