Shay Capital LLC Acquires New Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in NVR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,338.02 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,998.00 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,360.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,958.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $63.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,134.25.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

