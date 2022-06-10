Shay Capital LLC Acquires New Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.15 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

