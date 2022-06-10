Shay Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,970 Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,970 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 474.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BOX by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.10.

BOX stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,480,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

