Shay Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Shay Capital LLC grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,001,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,962,000 after acquiring an additional 147,639 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,198,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 168,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 148,421 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 949,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,909,000 after buying an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 836,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after purchasing an additional 44,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NYSE MX opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $860.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $104.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

