Shay Capital LLC Buys Shares of 29,404 ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 40,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 173,135 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 95,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 259,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of ADMA opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.07. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 59.36% and a negative net margin of 83.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

