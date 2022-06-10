Shay Capital LLC Invests $33,000 in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 4th quarter worth about $2,705,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 112,077 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BBIG opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vinco Ventures, Inc develops and commercializes end-to-end consumer products in North America. It offers kitchenware, small appliances, toys, pet care, baby products, health and beauty aids, entertainment venue merchandise, and housewares to retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

