Shay Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UP opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $325.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 850,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have commented on UP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

