Shay Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,541 Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Beam Global by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,843.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $41.05.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. Equities analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Beam Global from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

