Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Buys Shares of 10,300 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 449,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 98,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AM. Barclays lowered Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.70.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $218.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 130.44%.

In related news, Director David H. Keyte bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,952.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 280,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 865,620 shares of company stock worth $8,963,071. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

