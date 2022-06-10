Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.11

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 212222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Shimano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76.

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

