Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $925.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the forty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $925.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $22.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,026,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,262. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $454.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $819.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Shopify has a 52-week low of $308.06 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92.

Shares of Shopify are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.59. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.