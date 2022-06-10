Shopping (SPI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $111,195.00

Shopping (SPI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Shopping has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $111,195.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can now be bought for $4.08 or 0.00013698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shopping has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.93 or 0.00335314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.23 or 0.00443678 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00030622 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 949,213 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

