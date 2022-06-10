Short Interest in Quanta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTA) Grows By 299,400.0%

Quanta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,500 shares, an increase of 299,400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,377,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
QNTA remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,505,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,019. Quanta has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08.
About Quanta (Get Rating)
