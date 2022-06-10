Short Interest in Quanta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTA) Grows By 299,400.0%

Quanta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,500 shares, an increase of 299,400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,377,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

QNTA remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,505,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,019. Quanta has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

About Quanta

Quanta, Inc, an applied science company, focuses on enhancing energy levels in plant matter to increase performance within the human body. Its proprietary technology uses quantum mechanics to increase bio-activity of targeted molecules to enhance the desired effects. The company specializes in potentiating rare naturally occurring elements to create impactful and sustainable healing solutions.

