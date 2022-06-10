Short Interest in The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Increases By 1,150.0%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEGRY shares. HSBC raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($28.07) to GBX 2,190 ($27.44) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Weir Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,915 ($24.00) to GBX 2,020 ($25.31) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,706.60.

WEGRY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 27,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $14.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0652 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

