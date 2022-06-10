Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Rises By 786.9%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a growth of 786.9% from the May 15th total of 14,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 434,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VivoPower International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in VivoPower International during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in VivoPower International during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in VivoPower International by 386.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 49,168 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in VivoPower International by 86.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Get VivoPower International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of VivoPower International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VivoPower International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:VVPR traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,206. VivoPower International has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About VivoPower International (Get Rating)

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.