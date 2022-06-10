Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Receives $7.03 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.03.

Several analysts recently commented on SIEN shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sientra in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sientra by 414.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 253,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 204,500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra during the third quarter worth $219,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sientra by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sientra by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 529,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Sientra by 32.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 909,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 222,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 498.54% and a negative net margin of 71.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sientra will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sientra (Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

