SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.45

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 11037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SIGNA Sports United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.29.
About SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
