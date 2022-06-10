SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.45

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 11037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SIGNA Sports United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,400,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $823,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

About SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

