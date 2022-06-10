Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $351.25.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $214.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.78. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $179.05 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.71.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $11,762,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

