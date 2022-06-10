Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.72-13.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.03-8.25, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.03 billion.Signet Jewelers also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.72-$13.47 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

SIG stock traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.83. 5,021,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.39.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $33,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,616,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,962 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,112,000 after buying an additional 815,094 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,484,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 43.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,494,000 after purchasing an additional 192,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 20.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,556,000 after purchasing an additional 127,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 56.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 110,426 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.