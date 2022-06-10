Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) CEO Sells $811,880.30 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SLAB opened at $143.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 266.91% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

