Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Invests $5.54 Million in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 3.5% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

SCHB opened at $47.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

