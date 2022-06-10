Silvercorp Metals Inc. Purchases 6,800 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX – Get Rating) insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. acquired 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.94 per share, with a total value of C$26,777.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,795,210 shares in the company, valued at C$42,510,457.46.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Pacific Metals alerts:

On Friday, May 27th, Silvercorp Metals Inc. bought 7,400 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.95 per share, with a total value of C$29,230.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Silvercorp Metals Inc. purchased 19,200 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,840.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Silvercorp Metals Inc. bought 48,500 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,347.05.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$0.50.

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.