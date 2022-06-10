Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 160,124 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 954,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,124 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $49,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 53,987 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Arcosa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,581,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,343,000 after buying an additional 33,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACA opened at $53.78 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $61.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $554,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

