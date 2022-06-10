Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 96,381 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,381 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 3.19% of Gibraltar Industries worth $69,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 117,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,687,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 32,605 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $61,056.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,983.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ROCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.14. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

