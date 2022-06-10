Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 2.74% of McGrath RentCorp worth $53,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,697,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 15,737 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $80.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.45. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $91.37.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $145.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.41 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.92%.

MGRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $115,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $361,690. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

