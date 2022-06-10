Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,829 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $51,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,516,000 after purchasing an additional 275,424 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,604,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,536,000 after purchasing an additional 261,413 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,552,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 247,272 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,232,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,329,000 after purchasing an additional 202,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 164,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,088 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.