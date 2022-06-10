Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,463 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 2.10% of AdaptHealth worth $67,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,114,000 after buying an additional 2,121,653 shares in the last quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $197,875,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 31.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,884,000 after purchasing an additional 977,601 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,097,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,629,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,862,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AHCO opened at $17.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $706.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.42 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.77%. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 35,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $616,548.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,929,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,464,884.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 169,391 shares of company stock worth $2,892,991. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

AdaptHealth Profile (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.