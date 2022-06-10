Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $42.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $42,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after buying an additional 5,362,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,779,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,383,000 after buying an additional 1,192,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,717,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,983,000 after acquiring an additional 655,601 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.82. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

