Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $65.73 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 975,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,296 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $65,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 3,843.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,816 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 587,787.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $91,560,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day moving average is $67.80.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.