Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 92,166 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Sealed Air worth $46,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.57. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $53.87 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEE. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

